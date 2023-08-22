The University of Delhi is proud to have an illustrious list of alumni who have distinguished themselves in various spheres.
Amitabh Bachchan: Delhi University's Kirorimal College.
Nandita Das: Miranda House; Delhi School of Social Work
Swara Bhaskar: Delhi University's Miranda House
Shah Rukh Khan: Hansraj College.
Kabir Bedi: St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.
Konkona Sen Sharma: St Stephen's College, Delhi University.
Manoj Bajpayee: Ramjas College, Delhi University.
Tisca Chopra: Hindu College, University of Delhi
Arjun Rampal: Hindu College, Delhi University.
Sidharth Malhotra: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi.
Richa Chadha: St. Stephen's College, Delhi University
