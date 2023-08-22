The University of Delhi is proud to have an illustrious list of alumni who have distinguished themselves in various spheres.

22 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check the list of notable people who have studied at the University of Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan: Delhi University's Kirorimal College.

Nandita Das: Miranda House; Delhi School of Social Work

Swara Bhaskar: Delhi University's Miranda House

Shah Rukh Khan: Hansraj College.

Kabir Bedi: St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.

Konkona Sen Sharma: St Stephen's College, Delhi University.

Manoj Bajpayee: Ramjas College, Delhi University.

Tisca Chopra: Hindu College, University of Delhi

Arjun Rampal: Hindu College, Delhi University.

Sidharth Malhotra: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi.

Richa Chadha: St. Stephen's College, Delhi University

