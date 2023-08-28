Hansraj College is one of the largest constituent colleges of the University of Delhi.
28 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Hansraj College is a premier institution dedicated to teaching and research.
Meet 10 popular Indian Celebrities who are alumni of Hansraj College.
Rannvijay Singh: Actor, VJ MTV India
Kiren Rijiju: Indian politician
Kushal Tandon: Indian model and actor
Gunjan Saxena: Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and former helicopter pilot.
Abhinav Kashyap: filmmaker
Rajesh Khattar: Indian actor, voice artist and screenwriter
Shahrukh khan: Indian actor and film producer
Rohan Mehra: Indian actor who works in Indian television
Anurag Kashyap: filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, actor
Palash Sen: actor, medical doctor, musician
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Famous Indian Celebrities Who Went to Business School