Hansraj College is one of the largest constituent colleges of the University of Delhi.

28 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Hansraj College is a premier institution dedicated to teaching and research.

Meet 10 popular Indian Celebrities who are alumni of Hansraj College.

Rannvijay Singh: Actor, VJ MTV India

Kiren Rijiju: Indian politician

Kushal Tandon: Indian model and actor

Gunjan Saxena: Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and former helicopter pilot.

Abhinav Kashyap: filmmaker

Rajesh Khattar: Indian actor, voice artist and screenwriter

Shahrukh khan: Indian actor and film producer

Rohan Mehra: Indian actor who works in Indian television

Anurag Kashyap: filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, actor

Palash Sen: actor, medical doctor, musician

