Established in 1958, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is a public research university and technical institute in Maharashtra.
18 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The 10 Most Popular Alumni of IIT Bombay
Parag Agrawal (Former CEO of Twitter)
K. Sivan (Former chairman of ISRO)
Vipul Goyal (Stand Up Comedian)
Jairam Ramesh (Member of Rajya Sabha)
Manohar Parrikar (Former Union Minister Of Defense and Ex CM, Goa)
Nitesh Tiwari (Film Director, Screenwriter, Lyricist)
Nandan Nilekani (Non - Executive Chairman, Infosys)
Bhavish Aggarwal (Co-founder of Ola Cabs)
Salil Parekh(Chief Executive Officer of Infosys)
Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam(Indian academic and designer noted for his design of the Indian rupee sign).
