The aviation industry offers a wide range of career prospects.
27 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are the top 10 popular career options in this field:
Pilot| Becoming a commercial pilot is one of the most popular career paths in aviation.
Air Traffic Controller| These professionals manage the safe and orderly flow of air traffic, both on the ground and in the air.
Flight Attendant| Flight attendants play a crucial role in ensuring the comfort and safety of passengers during flights.
Aircraft Dispatcher| They are responsible for coordinating flight plans and ensuring the safe and efficient operation of flights.
Aircraft Maintenance Technician| Technicians are responsible for inspecting, repairing, and maintaining aircraft to ensure they are safe for flight.
Airport Manager| They oversee airport operations, ensuring they run smoothly, including security, passenger services, and facilities management.
Aerospace Engineer| Aerospace engineers design, develop, and test aircraft and spacecraft, working on innovations in the aviation industry.
Aviation Safety Inspector| Inspectors work for aviation regulatory agencies and ensure that airlines and aviation companies comply with safety regulations.
Aerospace Sales and Marketing| Aerospace sales and marketing professionals are responsible for promoting and selling aerospace products and services.
Aircraft Cabin Crew| Cabin crew, including flight attendants and stewards, ensure the safety and comfort of passengers during flights.
