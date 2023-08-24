The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the examination schedule for the various recruitment examination.
The Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination,
2023 (Tier-II) examination on October 25, 26, and 27, 2023.
Check 10 Powerful Quotes For SSC Aspirants
Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.
Successful and unsuccessful people do not vary greatly in their abilities. They vary in their desires to reach their potential.
Arise, awake, and, stop not until the goal is reached.
Great things come from hard work and perseverance.
Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.
The man who does not read books has no advantage over the one who cannot read them.
Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.
If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door.
All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.
Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.
The Commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level
Examination, 2023 (Tier II) examination on November 2, 2023.
All those candidates who are planning to appear for the recruitment examination can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.
