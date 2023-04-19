“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances, and one man in his time plays many parts, his acts being seven ages.”
19 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
“Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never tastes of death but once.”
“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them."
A fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a fool.”
"Words without thoughts never to heaven go.”
"Listen to many, speak to a few."
“The fault is not in our stars but in ourselves".
“How poor are they that have not patience! What wound did ever heal but by degrees?”
What a piece of work is a man, how noble in reason, how infinite in faculties, in form and moving how express and admirable, in action how like an angel, in apprehension how like a god.
This our life, exempt from public haunt, finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in everything.
