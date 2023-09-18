Excessive use of smartphones among students can lead to several negative side effects, both academically and in terms of the overall well-being of a student.
18 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are 10 Adverse Effects of Excessive Mobile Phone Usage on Students
Decreased Academic Performance| Spending too much time on the phone might lead to decreased focus and concentration on studies, resulting in lower academic marks.
Sleep Disruption| This is a common side effect of excessive mobile phone use among students.
Addiction and Dependency| Some students may develop smartphone addiction, in which they are unable to regulate their phone usage despite unfavorable repercussions.
Social Isolation| Relying too much on smartphones for social connection might result in less face-to-face engagement and a sense of isolation from peers.
Reduced Productivity| Constant interruptions from notifications and applications can make it difficult for students to stay productive and focused on activities.
Reduced Physical Activity| Excessive phone use can lead to a sedentary lifestyle, which can contribute to health problems like obesity and a lack of physical fitness.
Cyberbullying Risk| Inappropriate or harmful messages or posts can occur during class, leading to cyberbullying incidents.
Procrastination| Students may delay their assignments and study responsibilities by engaging in social media, gaming, or other phone-related activities.
Distraction in Class| Students using phones in class can interfere with both their own and other students' learning.
Privacy and Security Risks| Students may run into privacy and security issues if they share private information and images on social media or through messaging apps.
