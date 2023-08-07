Aashish: Blessings

06 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Mantra: Hymns; Holy chants; Vedic hymn; Prayer; Another name for Vishnu and Shiva

Atharvan: The first Vedas; Lord Ganesh; Knower of the arthara Vedas

Aastha: Faith; Hope; Regard; Support

Darshal: Prayer of God

Kashi: Devotional place; Pilgrimage spot; Varanasi; The holy city

Devrat: Spiritual; Name of an ancient king

Pooja: Idol worship

Omkar: The sound of the sacred syllable; One who has the form of Om

Vaishanavi: Worshipper of Lord Vishnu

