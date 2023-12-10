10 Tips To Sleep Peacefully Before An Exam Day
10 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Start Early- Begin your exam preparation well in advance to avoid last-minute cramming. Spread your study sessions over several days to reduce stress and improve retention
Stick to a Schedule- Establish a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body's internal clock.
Write Down Worries- If exam-related thoughts are keeping you awake, jot them down in a notebook before bedtime to clear your mind. This can help alleviate anxiety.
Ensure your bedroom is conducive to sleep by keeping it cool, dark, and quiet. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows to improve sleep quality.
Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques- Practice mindfulness or relaxation exercises, such as deep breathing or progressive muscle relaxation, to calm your mind and reduce stress.
Stay Hydrated but Limit Fluids Before Bed- While it's important to stay hydrated, try to limit your fluid intake close to bedtime to avoid waking up for bathroom trips during the night.
Limit Stimulants- Avoid stimulants like caffeine and nicotine in the hours leading up to bedtime, as they can interfere with your ability to fall asleep.
Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine- Develop a calming pre-sleep routine to signal to your body that it's time to wind down. This could include activities such as reading a book, taking a warm bath,
Avoid Heavy Meals Before Bed- Have a light, balanced dinner at least a couple of hours before bedtime. Avoid heavy or spicy foods that can cause discomfort and indigestion
