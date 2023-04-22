National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has been ranked as the country’s top law college, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022 list.
22 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
National Law University, New Delhi, has secured the second position in the NIRF ranking 2022.
Symbiosis Law School, Pune has secured the third position in the NIRF ranking 2022.
NALSAR Hyderabad has slipped one rank from the previous year's NIRF ranking, placing it in fourth position among the country's top law schools.
In 2022, The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences was ranked fifth among law colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
In 2022, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur was ranked sixth among law colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi secured the 7th rank among law schools in India as per NIRF LAW Ranking 2022.
In 2022, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar was ranked eighth among law colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
In 2022, Siksha `O` Anusandhan was ranked ninth among law colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
In 2022, National Law University, Jodhpur was ranked tenth among law colleges in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan Spreads His Arms to Greet Fans 'Eid Mubarak