The UPSC CSE is held annually by the commission in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
02 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Commonly known as the Gaokao, the National College Entrance Examination is a standardized college entrance exam. It is conducted annually in China.
The Mensa Admission Test (Global) is intended to identify individuals with exceptional intelligence.
The National Testing Agency(NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), an engineering entrance assessment. It is held for admission to various engineering colleges in India.
The Scholastic Aptitude Test(SAT) is a standardized test. It is held for college admissions in the United States. It is one of the tough examinations.
The National Admissions Test for Law(LNAT) is an admissions aptitude test. The 135 minutes long test is conducted for admission to certain law programs in the UK.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate(NEET UG) examination is held for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.
California Bar Examination(USA) is one of the toughest examinations.
Cambridge University Mathematics Tripos(UK) is famous for its difficulty of mathematical topics.
First held in Poland, International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) is an annual physics competition for high school students.