10 True Crime Books For Spine-Chilling Experience

American Predator by Maureen Callahan: It is the story of Israel Keyes, a prolific serial killer in the US who went undetected for over a decade.
American Prison by Shane Bauer: It is the story of an undercover reporter who poses as a corrections officer at a private prison in Louisiana.
Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow: Catch and Kill is the story of the big Hollywood takedown of Harvey Weinstein and fellow sex predators.
Columbine by Dave Cullen: This book is all about the Columbine school shooting in 1999. It is about the psychology reports, role of the media, interviews with staff, students and parents put together in a well-researched book.
Helter Skelter by Vincent Bugliosi: Helter Skelter is the true story of the Charles Manson murder trials, as told by the prosecuting attorney.
Law and Disorder by John Douglas: This book is all about the criminal mind and justice system which goes through most infamous and controversial cases in history.
Mindhunter by John Douglas: This book is about Behavioral Analysis Unit at the FBI and is a look at how that unit got started and the cases that influenced John and co to create the term “serial killer.”
Prophet’s Prey by Sam Brower: This book is about the world of the FLDS church and their leader. The FLDS is best known as being a polygamist cult where underage girls are married off and subsequently raped by much older men.
The Only Plane in the Sky by Garrett Graff: This book is an oral history of 9/11. From the personal stories to political, from people in New York and Washington to those as far away as the Pacific Ocean and outer space, this book tells all.
The-Road-to-Jonestown-by-Jeff-Guinn
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Best Universities For Computer Science In The World