Rudra: One who drives away evil; one who is praiseworthy

07 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Jayanth: Victorious, Star, Eventual victor, Triumphant, Another name for mahavishnu and Shiva, Victorious star

Jatin: A name of Lord Shiva, One who has matted hair, Ascetic, Disciplined, Name of Lord Shiva

Aniket: Lord of the world, Homeless, Lord Shiva, Lord of all, One who has no residence, Homeless, One who is present in everything, Spirit of God

Shoolin: One who has a trident, Lord Shiva

Akshat: One who cannot be injured, Rice offered to deity in Hindu Pooja, Indestructible, Whole, Complete, without missing part

Devesh: Lord Shiva, God of Gods

Adhirohah: One Seated Therein.

Ishaan: Light and splendour; the sun as a form of Lord Shiva

Adyah: The first

