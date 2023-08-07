Rudra: One who drives away evil; one who is praiseworthy
07 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Jayanth: Victorious, Star, Eventual victor, Triumphant, Another name for mahavishnu and Shiva, Victorious star
Jatin: A name of Lord Shiva, One who has matted hair, Ascetic, Disciplined, Name of Lord Shiva
Aniket: Lord of the world, Homeless, Lord Shiva, Lord of all, One who has no residence, Homeless, One who is present in everything, Spirit of God
Shoolin: One who has a trident, Lord Shiva
Akshat: One who cannot be injured, Rice offered to deity in Hindu Pooja, Indestructible, Whole, Complete, without missing part
Devesh: Lord Shiva, God of Gods
Adhirohah: One Seated Therein.
Ishaan: Light and splendour; the sun as a form of Lord Shiva
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sarfaraz Khan's Educational Qualifications| In Pics