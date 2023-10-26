10 Untranslatable Words That Will Expand Your Mind
26 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Gökotta – Swedish: To get up early in order to walk outside and hear the birds sing.
Halyava – Russian: Acquiring anything without putting effort into it.
Gemes – Indonesian: The state of losing oneself in awe of something incredibly endearing or adorable.
Rashk-e-Qamar – Urdu: Someone so stunning that the moon feels envious of their beauty.
Duende – Spanish: The mysterious ability of art to deeply move a person.
Occhiolism – English: The knowledge of how limited your viewpoint is.
Vorfreude – German: The happy, excited anticipation that results from daydreaming about pleasures.
Sonder – English: John Koenig created the phrase "realizing that everyone has a life as vivid and complex as your own."
Metanoia – English: The process of altering one's thoughts, feelings, identity, or way of living.
Lagom – Swedish: Not too much and not too little.
