Rent-a-Mourner| In some cultures, you can hire mourners to attend funerals and create the appearance of a larger, more grieving crowd.
05 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Professional Sleeper| A few hotels and mattress companies recruit professional sleepers to test the comfort of their beds and provide feedback.
Pet Food Taster| They test the sample pet food products to ensure their quality and taste before they reach the stores and market.
Snake Milker| They extract venom from snakes for the production of antivenom and other medical research.
Gumologist| It is a unique job title for someone who specializes in the study and evaluation of chewing gum.
Passenger Pusher| They are hired temporarily during rush hours to help manage overcrowded subway platforms and trains.
Professional Iceberg Mover
Professional Queuer|A "Professional Queuer" is someone who is hired to wait in line on behalf of another person.
Odor Judge|Some companies employ odor judges to assess the effectiveness of deodorants and perfumes by sniffing the armpits and feet of volunteers.
