10 Wise Tips For School Students to Manage Screen Time

Reducing screen time for students is very beneficial to maintain a healthy balance between technology and other activities.

24 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here Are The Ten Tips to Help School Students Curb Screen Time wisely

Screen-Free Meal Times| Make meal times screen-free to encourage family conversation and bonding.

Explore Offline Hobbies| Try to discover non-screen hobbies and interests like reading, drawing, etc.

Prioritize Outdoor Activities| Try to Spend time outdoors engaging in physical activities such as going for walks.

Create a Schedule| Try to designate specific times for screen use, such as work hours or entertainment time.

Track Your Usage| Use apps or built-in features on your smart devices to monitor and track your screen time.

Limit Multitasking| Focused attention on one task at a time, whether it's homework, rather than trying to multitask with screens.

Use Parental Controls| Utilize parental control features on devices to restrict access during specific times or to certain apps.

Seek Accountability| Try to Share your screen time reduction goals with your family member.

Establish Tech-Free Zones

Exercise Regularly| Physical activity can be a great way to reduce screen time.

