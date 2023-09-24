10 Wise Tips For School Students to Manage Screen Time

Reducing screen time for students is very beneficial to maintain a healthy balance between technology and other activities.
24 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The Ten Tips to Help School Students Curb Screen Time wisely
Screen-Free Meal Times| Make meal times screen-free to encourage family conversation and bonding.
Explore Offline Hobbies| Try to discover non-screen hobbies and interests like reading, drawing, etc.
Prioritize Outdoor Activities| Try to Spend time outdoors engaging in physical activities such as going for walks.
Create a Schedule| Try to designate specific times for screen use, such as work hours or entertainment time.
Track Your Usage| Use apps or built-in features on your smart devices to monitor and track your screen time.
Limit Multitasking| Focused attention on one task at a time, whether it's homework, rather than trying to multitask with screens.
Use Parental Controls| Utilize parental control features on devices to restrict access during specific times or to certain apps.
Seek Accountability| Try to Share your screen time reduction goals with your family member.
Establish Tech-Free Zones
Exercise Regularly| Physical activity can be a great way to reduce screen time.
