11 Best Universities, Colleges In Bengaluru 2023

24 Mar, 2023
According to NIRF Ranking 2022, the university ranks 72nd in the Management category.
IHM, Bangalore is an ISO 9001:2015-certified institute. This institute has been ranked fourth by NIRF.
IIM Bangalore ranked 2nd according to the NIRF rankings 2022. IIM B has achieved 52nd position in FT Global MBA Ranking 2023.
Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore has secured Rank 1 and become the Top Research institute of the country in NIRF ranking 2022.
IISc Bangalore Overall ranking by NIRF is 2 out of 200 colleges in India in 2022.
MCC tops the Education World Rankings for 2021-2022 as the Best Private Autonomous College for Women in India.
1 Ranking for Law Institutions in 2022. This is the 5th year in a row that the University has secured the top spot in the NIRF rankings.
NIFT Delhi is the best institute with Rank 1, followed by NIFT Bengaluru and NIFT Chennai.
M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru got NIRF score 45.17. In India Ranking 2022 it is the best 64th and 4th Engineering college at National and State level respectively.
St Johns Medical College, Bangalore has secured 13th rank in the Medical category in NIRF 2021 Ranking with an overall score of 60.83 out of 100.
St. Joseph's College of Commerce (Autonomous) has been ranked 74th among the Top 100 Colleges in India in the 2021 Ranking List of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).
