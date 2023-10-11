12 Must-Read Addictive Books To Build Your Career
11 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
365 Days With Self-Discipline by Martin Meadows
As a Man Thinketh by James Allen
Do It Today: Overcome procrastination, improve productivity and achieve more meaningful things by Darius Foroux
Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time by Brian Tracy
Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia
Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World by Admiral William H. McRaven
How Successful People Think: Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life by John C. Maxwell
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
The Almanack Of Naval Ravikant: A Guide to Wealth and Happiness
The Richest Man in Babylon by George Samuel Clason
THINK STRAIGHT: Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life by Darius Foroux
Win Your Inner Battles: Defeat The Enemy Within and Live With Purpose by Darius Foroux
