12 Must-Read Addictive Books To Build Your Career

11 Oct, 2023

Analiza Pathak

365 Days With Self-Discipline by Martin Meadows

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

Do It Today: Overcome procrastination, improve productivity and achieve more meaningful things by Darius Foroux

Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time by Brian Tracy

Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia

Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World by Admiral William H. McRaven

How Successful People Think: Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life by John C. Maxwell

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

The Almanack Of Naval Ravikant: A Guide to Wealth and Happiness

The Richest Man in Babylon by George Samuel Clason

THINK STRAIGHT: Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life by Darius Foroux

Win Your Inner Battles: Defeat The Enemy Within and Live With Purpose by Darius Foroux

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IAS GK Quiz: Who Am I? Solve Riddle

 Find Out More