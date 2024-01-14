Vikrant Massey Educational Qualifications
14 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Vikrant Massey, was born on April 3, 1987 in Nagbhid, a small town in Vidarbha area of Maharashtra.
The actor's paternal family follows Christianity while his maternal family follows Sikhism.
The '12th Fail' actor did his schooling from St Anthony's High School in Versova, Mumbai.
After completing his 12th Standard, Vikrant Massey did his graduation from RD National College of Arts & Science in Bandra, Mumbai.
Vikrant Massey is a well-trained dancer and began performance in theatre at the age of 7.
He made his acting debut in 2007 with TV and then his film debut in 2013 in the film Lootera.
