IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma Educational Qualifications
18 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma was born on March 5, 1979 and belongs to Almora, Uttarakhand.
IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma was always a very bright student and did her schooling from Almora itself.
IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma excelled academically and after school went on to study medicine.
IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma's wife did her Bachelors in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery from Gurukula Kangri, Haridwar.
Before preparing for UPSC, IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma also worked as a doctor in a hospital in her state, Uttarakhand.
Soon, she realised her true calling and shifted to Delhi to prepare for UPSC and cracked the exam in 2007.
IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma secured AIR 121 and became an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer; during her preparation days, she met IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and eventually married him.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IAS Athar Aamir Education Qualification, UPSC Rank, And More