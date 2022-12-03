2022's Most Popular English Words With Meaning

Check 2022's Most Popular English Words With Meaning.

03 Dec, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

Finfluencer

A specific type of influencer that specialises in money-related topics.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)

03 Dec, 2022

Sharent

A parent who frequently posts detailed information about their child on social media.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)

03 Dec, 2022

Situationship

When a relationship can be described as more than friends but less than a couple.(Photo Credit: Frepik.com)

03 Dec, 2022

Nomophobia

Anxiety or worry at the idea of being without your phone or being unable to use it.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

03 Dec, 2022

Awesomesauce

Extremely good; excellent.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

03 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weight Loss: 7 Fruits to Shed Those Extra Inches in Winters

 Find Out More