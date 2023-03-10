5 Common Phobias of School Students

Check 5 most common phobias of school students.(Photo Credit :Freepik.com)
Fear of going to school. Didaskaleinophobia can be triggered by the mere thought of going to school, as well as unsafe school environments.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Fear of public speaking. Students who have glossophobia avoid speaking in front of groups because they are worried about looking foolish or getting a bad reputation.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Fear of dealing with numbers or mathematics.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Fear of crowds.Some students are afraid of crowds and find large groups of people, such as a crowded classroom or a school assembly, to be too loud. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Fear of being alone. This fear frequently affects students who are incapable of working independently. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
