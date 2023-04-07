5 Films Every IIT Aspirant Must Watch!

3 Idiots - The first on our list and unquestionably the best. This film is about three friends who are studying engineering at a prestigious university. It is a comedy-drama film that stresses on flaws in the educational system and encourages creative and independent thinking.
Super 30: This film, which was released in 2019, is based on the life of mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar. The film depicts his journey coaching underprivileged students for the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) entrance examination.
Satyakam is an Indian drama film released in 1969. Dharmendra plays the character of Satyapriya Acharya, an idealistic and principled mechanical engineer. . In the film, Acharya is struggling to find work aligned with his values.
Released in 2004, Swades tells the story of Mohan Bhargava, an Indian scientist and NASA employee who is inspired to help a village in rural India by using his technical expertise. The character's engineering background plays an important role in the story.
The Imitation Game is based on the life of British mathematician and computer Scientist Alan Turing.
