Known for their excellence in education, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are renowned central government owned public technical institutes located across the country.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
All you need to know about the 5 IITians who joined politics.(Freepik.com)
Arvind Kejriwal, current Chief Minister of Delhi, is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) since 2012. He completed his graduatin from Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kharagpur.
Born in Goa, Manohar Parrikar is the first IIT alumnus to serve as MLA of an Indian state.
Born in Jharkhand, Jayant Sinha is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi. He graduated from IIT Delhi in 1985.
Jairam Ramesh, the famous Indian politician, graduated from Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay in 1975 with a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering.
Ajit Singh, the Indian politician, had a Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering) from IIT Kharagpur. He was the founder and chief of the political party - Rashtriya Lok Dal.
