5 Influential Books Published by Jawaharlal Nehru Before Independence
14 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
On Pt Nehru's birth anniversary, here are five books he wrote and published before Indian Independence in 1947.
Letters From A Father To His Daughter, published in 1929 is a collection of letters that Pt Nehru wrote to his daughter Indira Gandhi when she was 10 years old.
An Autobiography: Toward Freedom, published in 1936 is an autobiography Nehru wrote when he was in prison between June 1934-February 1935.
Glimpses Of World History, published in 1935, is a collection of letters that talk about the progress of the world through centuries and ages.
The Discovery Of India, originally published in 1946, provides a broad view of Indian history, philosophy and culture, as viewed from the eyes of an Indian fighting for the independence of his country.
A Bunch Of Old Letters, published in 1958, comprises of multiple letters, some written by Nehru and others written to him by the prominent leaders of that time.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About India's First PM