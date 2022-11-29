5 Interesting Facts About English Language

Check 5 Interesting Facts About English Language.

29 Nov, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

I- Shortest word

The shortest, oldest, and most commonly used word in English language is I.

I AM - Shortest Sentence

The shortest complete sentence in the English language is - 'I am.'

Pangram

A pangram or holoalphabetic sentence is a sentence using every letter of a given alphabet at least once.

Longest Word

Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis is the longest English word.

27th Letter of the English Alphabet

As per Dictionary.com, the Ampersand or the character '&' used to be the 27th letter of the English alphabet during the early 1800s.

