Check 5 Interesting Facts About English Language.
29 Nov, 2022
The shortest, oldest, and most commonly used word in English language is I.
29 Nov, 2022
The shortest complete sentence in the English language is - 'I am.'
29 Nov, 2022
A pangram or holoalphabetic sentence is a sentence using every letter of a given alphabet at least once.
29 Nov, 2022
Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis is the longest English word.
29 Nov, 2022
As per Dictionary.com, the Ampersand or the character '&' used to be the 27th letter of the English alphabet during the early 1800s.
29 Nov, 2022
