5 Foreign Universities That Offer Masters In Computer Science
18 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Stanford University is a private research university in Stanford, California.
The Technical University of Munich is a public research university in Munich, Germany. It specializes in engineering, technology, medicine, and applied and natural sciences.
Swansea is ranked 2nd in Wales and in the top 50 UK universities (Complete University Guide 2023), offering offers highly rated teaching.
The New York Institute of Technology is a private research university founded in 1955 that offers one of the best Masters in Computer science.
Arizona State University is a public research university in the Phoenix metropolitan area that offers one of the best courses in computer science.
