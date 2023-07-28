Established in 1096, the University of Oxford is a collegiate research university in Oxford, England. It is one of the oldest universities.
28 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 6 Indian Notable Alumni From Oxford University
Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi studied Somerville College from 1937 to 1940. She also studies at the University of Oxford.
Amitav Ghosh, the famous Indian writer, earned a doctorate in social anthropology at the University of Oxford.
Manmohan Singh went to the University of Oxford for his DPhil(1960).
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi read Arabic and French at Balliol College, Oxford.
Vikram Seth read Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Corpus Christi College, Oxford.
Sujata Vasant Manohar, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India, went to Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2022 IAS Ishita Kishore | In Pics