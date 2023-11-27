6 Mistakes During Interviews That Show Negative Body Language
27 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Bad Posture: If you are sitting with a bent back and/or drooped shoulders, it can cause you to look under-confident and weaker than you actually are.
Poorly Positioned Legs, Feet: If your knees are together and feet apart, you can seem insecure; with your legs crossed, you may look like defensive or close-minded; legs kept wide-apaer can seem like you are arrogant.
Sitting With Arms Crossed: Sitting with your arms crossed may seem like you are uninterested in the conversation, less approachable and a lot defensive.
Too Little/Too Much Eye Contact: Right amount of eye contact is very important; too little makes it look like you're nervous, unprepared and unprofessional and too much eye contact makes you rude, hostile.
Leaning Back While Sitting: If you are sitting with your back leaning against the chair, it seems like you are bored, nonchalant and uninterested in what is going on there.
Too Many Gestures: If while speaking, you are moving your arms a lot, biting your nails, constantly touching your sleeves or setting your hair right, this shows lack in confidence and professionalism.
Thanks For Reading!
