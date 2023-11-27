6 Most Memorable Poems Of Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Madhushala: A book of 135 quatrains (four-liner verses) is famous for its Vedantic and Sufi incantations, philosophical undertones; it was published in 1935.
Agnipath: A poem that defines inspiration speaks about how one must continue to strive and work towards their goal, no matter how daunting and difficult the task may be.
Ruke Na Tu: A poem that will fill you with determination and inspire you to the core, here the poet says that you must be ready to face your fears, attack them and continue to fight to achieve your goals.
Poorva Chalne Ke Batohi: In this poem, Harivansh Rai Bachchan highlights that every journey is not a bed of roses, it is an uncertain path but those who have achieved success, have continued walking on the path and that is the key.
Need Ka Nirmaan: This poem explains how failure is part of life and in tough times, we must pick ourselves up and work to build our dreams again; losing hope in bad times will never help us succeed.
Koshish Karne Waalon Ki Haar Nahi Hoti: Another extremely inspiring piece of poetry by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, this poem gives the example of ants who never stop but continue working and then always find success; those who wholeheartedly make an effort, succeed.
