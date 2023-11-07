6 Signs That Students Are Suffering From Mental Illness
07 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Student Is Late Or Absent Regularly: This may be because of depression in a child which makes them lethargic and/or tired; could also be due to anxiety.
Facial Expressions And Body Language: Students who are not making an eye contact, are frowning and have minimal facial expressions, may be suffering from anxiety or depression; also goes for those who laugh or smile a lot.
Not Submitting Homework: If a student is not submitting their homework regularly, the reason could be stress which kills the student's motivation to complete their work on time or understand what's happening around them.
Spending Time Alone: If a student is spending most of their time alone instead of friends, then they may be struggling with depression, loneliness or a similar mental disorder.
Substance Use: Many teenagers in schools resort to drugs and drinking and this is mostly a sign that they are struggling to accept themselves or are doing this to 'feel better' and forget their worries; this also may be because of a mental illness.
Poor Marks: If a student is consistently scoring poorly, is not able to focus and complete their assignments and projects, the reason could be sadness and guilt due to pressure and performance expectations.