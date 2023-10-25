7 Best Books Of Ernest Hemingway
25 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Old Man and The Sea- It tells the legendary tale of an epic battle between an elderly, seasoned fisherman named Santiago and the biggest fish of his life.
A Moveable Feast- It features many unique tales that illustrate Paris's dynamic character, as well as well-known classic writers like Scott Fitzgerald.
For Whom The Bell Tolls- Robert Jordan, an American fighting for the leftist Republicans whose goal is to blow up a bridge. He falls in love with Maria.
A Farewell To Arms- It recounts the love between Catherine, a nurse, and Frederic, a wounded soldier, during World War I in Italy.
The Snow of Kilimanjaro and Other Stories- It explores how people misinterpret one another's suffering and loss through the stories gathered here.
The Sun Also Rises- The story tracks a group of young exiles from America and Britain as they travel around Europe in the middle of the 1920s.
Men Without Women- It shows guys attempting to deal with life's sorrows when a loved one has passed away.
