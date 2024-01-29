7 Books By IAS Officers Every UPSC Aspirant Must Read
29 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Bureaucrazy Gets Crazier: IAS Unmasked- This book is by Maharaj Krishen Kaw who joined the IAS in 1964 and was allotted to the Himachal Pradesh cardre; it talks about how civil services function.
The Honest Always Stand Alone- By CG Somiah who joined IAS in 1953 and was allotted to the Odisha cardre; she talks about the top-level political deliberations from Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as PM.
Untouchables: My Family's Triumphant Escape From India's Caste System- by Narendra Jadhav who escribes the problems and torture his family endured due to the caste system prevalent in India.
The Service Of The State: The IAS Reconsidered- by IAS Bhaskar Ghose addresses issues like the applicability and importance of the IAS in contemporary India.
Poor But Spirited In Karimnagar- by Sumita Dawra, 1990 batch IAS of Andhra Pradesh cadre, talks about her posting in Karimnagar; the disconnect she felt between development and implementation of policies.
Not Just An Accountant: The Diary Of The Nation's Conscience Keeper- by Vinod Rai exposes the truth behind frauds like Air India, Commonwealth Games and Coalgate.
Why Am I Not A Civil Servant- book by former IAS officer Ajay Singh Yadav, talks in detail, aout the reality of the Indian Civil Services and has great reviews.