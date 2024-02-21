7 Competitive Exams After Graduation
21 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
UPSC CSE- To work in the government bureaucracy and shape policy and governance decisions
SSC CGL- To serve as gazetted officers for various administrative posts in government agencies, businesses and ministries.
RRB NTPC- To work for the Indian Railways, a branch of the national government, in a non-technical role.
CTET- To become a certified teachers for government and private schools in India.
AFCAT- To serve as Class-I Gazetted Officers for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch, the Indian Air Force
CDSE- To join the Indian Armed Forces as an Officer
Judicial Service Exam- To serve as Civil Judges, Judicial Magistrates, Sessions Judges, or Additional District Judges.
