7 Competitive Exams After Graduation

21 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

UPSC CSE- To work in the government bureaucracy and shape policy and governance decisions

SSC CGL- To serve as gazetted officers for various administrative posts in government agencies, businesses and ministries.

RRB NTPC- To work for the Indian Railways, a branch of the national government, in a non-technical role.

CTET- To become a certified teachers for government and private schools in India.

AFCAT- To serve as Class-I Gazetted Officers for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch, the Indian Air Force

CDSE- To join the Indian Armed Forces as an Officer

Judicial Service Exam- To serve as Civil Judges, Judicial Magistrates, Sessions Judges, or Additional District Judges.

