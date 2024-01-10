Germany| Typically, Public universities in Germany do not charge tuition fees, even for international students, except for a few regions that have introduced nominal fees.
10 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Norway| Public universities in Norway provide tuition-free education to international students.
Finland| It has implemented tuition fees for certain Master's programs for non-EU/EEA students. However, undergraduate education and PhD programs in Finland continue to be tuition-free for all students, irrespective of nationality.
Austria| Public universities in Austria offer low or free tuition fees to students from all nationalities, including Indian students.
Greece| Public universities provide free education to EU students, and tuition fees for non-EU students are considerably lower than in many other countries.
Sweden| Sweden provides tuition-free education to students from the EU/EEA and Switzerland.
Taiwan
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, Real Hero Of '12th Fail' Movie