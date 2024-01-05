Here Are The 7 Hardest English Words to Pronounce
05 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Let's delve into a selection of English words that pose a challenge in their pronunciation."
Rural: Geographic area that is located outside towns and cities
Sixth: Constituting number six in a sequence
Squirrel: They are members of the family Sciuridae.
Sesquipedalian: Given to or characterized by the use of long words
Coup: As per Merriam Webster, Coup means a sudden decisive exercise of force in politics and especially the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group.
Lackadaisical: lacking life, spirit, or zest
