Here Are The 7 Hardest English Words to Pronounce

05 Jan, 2024

Sumaila Zaman

Let's delve into a selection of English words that pose a challenge in their pronunciation."

Rural: Geographic area that is located outside towns and cities

Sixth: Constituting number six in a sequence

Squirrel: They are members of the family Sciuridae.

Sesquipedalian: Given to or characterized by the use of long words

Coup: As per Merriam Webster, Coup means a sudden decisive exercise of force in politics and especially the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group.

Regularization

Lackadaisical: lacking life, spirit, or zest

