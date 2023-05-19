3 Idiots - The first on our list and unquestionably the best. This film is about three friends who are studying engineering at a prestigious university. It is a comedy-drama film that stresses on flaws in the educational system and encourages creative and independent thinking.
Nil Battey Sannata revolves around a single mother who works four menial jobs to make ends meet, while her daughter is an unmotivated student who struggles in maths. (PC: Twitter@TheCineprism)
Directed by Gus Van Sant, Good Will Hunting is a 1997 American psychological drama film. The plot of this film revolves around Will Hunting, a caretaker at MIT with a gifted mathematical-solving ability.
Taare Zameen Par film revolves around Ishaan Awasthi ,an 8-year-old boy who has trouble following school.
The Social Network is a biographical drama based on the life of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of “Facebook”.
I Am Kalam is a film about a young boy who has a simple dream of becoming someone like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.(Photo Credit: Youtube)
The Breakfast Club is a film about five students from different backgrounds who end up together for detention and form an unlikely friendship.