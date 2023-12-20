7 Longest Words In English Language

20 Dec, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis: 45-letter word; it is a kind of lung disease.

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia: 36-letter word; it is the fear/phobia of long words.

Pseudopseudohypoparathyroidism: 35-letter word; PPHP an inherited disorder which causes short stature, round face, and short hand bones.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious: 34-letter word; it refers to something amazing.

Floccinaucinihilipilification: 29-letter word; it is the habit of estimating something as worthless.

Spectrophotofluorometrically: 28-letter word; it is the relative intensities of light in different parts of a spectrum.

Antidisestablishmentarianism: 28-letter word; its the opposition to the disestablishment of the Church of England.

