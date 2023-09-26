7 Must-Read Books By BR Ambedkar

Annihilation of Caste: The book provides a scholarly critique of the Hindu scriptures, which are texts that support a social structure that is strictly hierarchical and unjust.
Who were the Shudras?: Ambedkar offers proof that the Shudras belonged to the Kshatriya class and that some of them served as rulers in prehistoric Aryan communities.
Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development: In this paper, Ambedkar talks about sociological phenomena that resulted from the Brahmins' strategy of strictly upholding homosexual matrimony.
Pakistan Or Partition Of India: It illustrates the separatist policies of the Muslim League and the roles played in the partition of India by the Congress party, the British Government, and the Muslim League.
Riddles in Hinduism: The Annotated Critical Selection: It enlightens Hindus and refutes the "Brahmanic theology" and the Sanatan (static) perspective of Hindu civilisation.
The Untouchables: Who were They and Why They became Untouchables?: This book deals with issues like Untouchability in the caste system, old theories and the origin of Untouchability, new theories of the origin of untouchability and more.
Waiting For A Visa: Autobiographical notes: It comprises memories written by him in his own handwriting of his encounters with untouchability.