7 Must-Read Short Stories By Rabindranath Tagore
25 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kabuliwala- A Pashtun fruit vendor from Kabul, Afghanistan travels to India, once a year to sell dried fruits.
Mashi- Anthology of numerous short stories, Mashi and other stories, is based on the speculation of Tagore's personal observations on Bengal.
Once There Was a King- The narrator hopes his tutor doesn't come to see him and wants to avoid studying. He tells his mother he's sick, and that he has a headache.
Subha- It revolves around a dumb girl who discovers nature and Pratab to be her best friends. Her social status is diminished due to her dumbness.
The Editor- The narrative centers on a widower man and his daughter Prabha, who takes care of the family.
The Home-Coming- The story of a 14-year-old kid who annoyed his mother, was sent away to study and died there missing his family and yearning for his own home.
The Postmaster- A moving story of the loneliness of a man raised in the city who was appointed postmaster in a solitary village.
