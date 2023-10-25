7 Plants Every Student Must Keep On Study Table

25 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Here are seven indoor plants that students must keep on their study table/study room to enhance productivity

Asparagus Fern: Members of the lily family, are frilly and feathery; they grow in medium to bright light, up to two feet tall

Codryline Terminalis: Colourful plants that do not require direct sunlight and continuous watering; create a positive aura, help you focus better

Lucky Bamboo Plant: With positive Feng Shui energy, this plant is a great air purifier and are also said to being good luck and fortune

Peace Lily Plant: With great air purifying powers, these plants create a healthy environment and allow you to study peacefully

Phalaenopsis Orchid: They have great healing and stress relieving properties; also purify air

Snake Plant: Snake plants have great air-cleansing properties and is a popular study room plant

Weeping Fig: Brings a lot of positivity, purifies air and is considered one of the best plants that help you study better

