The University of Delhi is proud to have an illustrious list of alumni who have distinguished themselves in various spheres.
04 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Here are the IAS officers who are alumni of Delhi University.
22-year-old Tina, a graduate from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, topped the 2015 civil services exam securing 1,063 marks (52.49 per cent).
IAS officer Ananya Singh secured All India Rank(AIR) 51 in the UPSC CSE 2019 examination. She is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.
Ishita Kishore, who topped the civil services examination 2022, is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.
Pari Bishnoi ventured to Delhi to pursue her undergraduate studies at the University of Delhi's Indraprastha College for Women.
IAS Ria Dabi completed her bachelor's degree in Political science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University.
Garima Lohia of Buxar district in Bihar secured the second position in the civil services examination 2022. A graduate in Commerce from Kirorimal College of Delhi University, Garima cracked the examination in her second attempt.
Smriti Mishra, a graduate (B. Sc.) from Miranda House College, University of Delhi,
stood fourth in the civil services examination 2022
with Zoology as her optional subject.