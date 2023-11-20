7 Prestigious Law Schools In US Ideal For Indian Students
20 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The United States of America is home to the most prestigious law schools in the world.
Columbia Law School- Being a global leader in legal education, Columbia Law School is well-known for its innovative scholarship and strict academic program.
Duke University School of Law- The goal of this School is to create and maintain a dynamic legal profession that upholds the standards of equal justice, and ethical leadership.
Harvard Law School- The school offers exceptional chances to study law in a demanding, energetic, and cooperative setting with exceptional peers.
Stanford University- With a reputation for excellence, Stanford is popular for its interdisciplinary studies and strong commitment to public service.
University Of Chicago- Its economic analysis of law and rigorous academic standards make it one of the best law universities.
University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School- It provides the degree of Juris Doctor, Masters of Comparative Law, Master in Law, and more.
Yale University- Alumni of this school are proven to get placed in great companies and go on to successful careers in law.
