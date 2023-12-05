7 Programming Languages That Can Score You A Job At Google
05 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Javascript- It is often called the "language of the internet" because of its extensive usage and can be a great skill to boast in your resume.
PHP- The fact that it is used to create a vast array of web-based applications illustrates the significance of PHP.
Python- This programming language has emerged as the front-runner among the most widely used programming languages. Numerous Google developers make use of it.
C++ - It serves as the primary programming language for numerous Google open-source projects, the most well-known of which is Google Chrome, the company's search engine.
Go- Golang is a high-level, compiled, open-source programming language with syntax similar to that of C.
Swift- A general-purpose, multi-paradigm, open-source language.
Hack- The HipHop Virtual Machine is the target audience for Hack, a meta-programming language (HHVM). It serves the same purpose as PHP for Google.
