7 Quick Tips for Great Handwriting In Exams

01 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Practice regularly- Write drills, alphabet, and short sentences

Slow & focused- Take your time, relax, let pen flow smoothly.

Posture & grip- Sit straight, hold pen comfortably, not too tight.

Right tools- Choose a comfortable pen and lined paper.

Warm up- Loosen your hand with simple exercises before exams.

Manage time- Plan your time wisely to write neatly for all questions.

Proofread & correct- Use different color pen for corrections.

Thanks For Reading!

