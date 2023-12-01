7 Quick Tips for Great Handwriting In Exams
01 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Practice regularly- Write drills, alphabet, and short sentences
Slow & focused- Take your time, relax, let pen flow smoothly.
Posture & grip- Sit straight, hold pen comfortably, not too tight.
Right tools- Choose a comfortable pen and lined paper.
Warm up- Loosen your hand with simple exercises before exams.
Manage time- Plan your time wisely to write neatly for all questions.
Proofread & correct- Use different color pen for corrections.
