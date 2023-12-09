The pressure of board exams can indeed influence students' performance.
09 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Balancing preparation with effective exam-taking strategies can make a significant difference in achieving desired results.
Here are some common mistakes students should avoid during CBSE Board Exams to achieve higher scores:
Ignoring Exam Instructions| Skipping or misunderstanding instructions can lead to errors.
Neglecting Presentation| Present your answers neatly. Use headings, subheadings, and bullet points where needed. Clear diagrams, charts, and labeled graphs help in scoring well, especially in subjects like Biology and Physics.
Not Reviewing Answers|Check for errors, incomplete sentences, spelling mistakes, and calculation errors.
Ignoring Revision| Don't overlook revision. Utilize the time before exams for thorough revision.
Not Following Word Limits| Writing excessively or insufficiently might lead to marks deductions. Examiners prioritize concise, fact-based answers that highlight key information.
Incomplete Answers| Ensure completeness in your responses. Half-Solved problems may fetch partial marks, but a complete answer maximizes your score.