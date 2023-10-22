7 Things Students Must To Do Improve Memory

22 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Students must study in both verbal and visual formats, it enhances memory of directions

Students must 'over-learn'; practicing not just till one is able to perform error-free once, but with several error-free repetitions, to solidify the information

Memory strategies like word substitution, visual learning, rhymes and acronyms must be used to help students build their memory

To enhance short-term memory registration, students must underline/highlight or write key words while reading

For long-term memory, information must be kept in outlines and/or use graphic organisers; this increases academic achievement according to research

Research has shown that long-term memory is enhanced when students engage in retrieval practice, like taking a test

If a student teaches others what he/she has learnt, it reinforces your understanding and helps commit information to memory

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Countries By Number Of Teachers In 2022- In Pics

 Find Out More