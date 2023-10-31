7 Tips On How To Write A Resignation Letter
31 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are seven tips that you MUST follow while writing a resignation letter
Resignation Letter Format: It includes the date, address line, statement of resignation, last day of work, atement of gratitude, next steps, closing and your signature.
Salutation: Your resignation letter, like any other formal document, must start with a salutation which is an obvious and proper way to begin a formal letter.
Intention, Date of Departure: The resignation letter must clearly state why your intention to resign and the date of your future departure.
Reason(s) for Leaving: It is only proper to include a proper reason/reasons in your resignation letter but do not make it very personal; keep it professional.
Gratitude: Irrespective of your experience with the company, make sure to add a statement of gratitude to your resignation letter and set a positive tone for the remaining time in the organisation
Assistance In Transition: In your resignation letter, you may also offer to assist your manager/employer in your transition process; to make it seamless for both parties.
Contact Information: Most importantly, do not forget to mention the position you have been working in and your professional contact details in the resignation letter before your signature in the end.
