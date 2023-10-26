7 Weekly Book Recommendations For Youngsters

26 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

​The Fault in Our Stars by John Green- This young adult fiction book tells the tale of a 16-year-old girl who receives a cancer diagnosis.

​A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul- It chronicles the life of Mr Mohun Biswas, a character modelled after Naipaul's father, as he fights for independence.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky- It centers on a series of letters Charlie wrote to an unidentified recipient detailing his experiences.

Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank- A teenage Jewish writer who documented her family's two years of hiding during World War II.

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy- A story about two children, Esthappen and Rahel, highlighting the issues of the caste system.

​Annihilation of Caste by B. R. Ambedkar- This book was based on the harmful effects of casteism in Hindu society.

​The Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling- The books follow the lives of Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter, three young wizards enrolled in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

