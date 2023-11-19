7 Wishes For International Men's Day
19 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
To all the amazing men out there, may your day be filled with joy, recognition, and the appreciation you truly deserve. Happy International Men's Day!
You are the rock in our lives - The best husband, father, brother and son we could ever wish for. Today, we celebrate you. Happy Men's Day.
"The measure of a man is not how much he suffers in the test, but how he comes out at the end." - Neal Shusterman
"The world needs strong men. A strong man equals a strong family, and a strong family equals a strong community." - Zig Ziglar
"The strength of a man isn't seen in the power he wields; it's seen in the choices he makes." - Bryant McGill
Happy Men's Day to the gentlemen who stand tall with integrity, compassion, and strength. Your influence is invaluable.
